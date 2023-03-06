



*Torry drop points in title race

Racing San Miguel continue to fight against the drop from the Valencia 1st Regional G8 with a dramatic 4-3 win on Sunday against Algueña, after trailing 3-1.

Jefferson’s goal from a corner was added to Antonio’s in the first half, to make it 2-3. Peke drilled the ball into the Algueña net from outside the area, to level at 3-3 in the second half.

Rico, returning to action following injury, bagged the victory for the Sanmigueleros in a never-say-die 4-3 thrilling comeback.

“This victory is for everyone. For those who believed – and for those who did not. For those who always supported, but also for those who doubted.

“We are still standing, we are still competing, we are still fighting. We are sanmigueleros and we do not give up,” said a club spokesperson.

Sporting Dolores CF A sit bottom of the table, on 11 points, UD La Coca-Aspense A (15th on 12 points), with San Miguel 14th on 14 points (21 games).

Pinoso CF A returned to the top of the table (P21, 51 points) following a win against UD La Coca-Aspense A.

Second place SC Torrevieja CF (50) dropped points in their bid for the title race in a goalless draw against CF Sporting de San Fulgencio.

UE Crevillente FB A are in third place on 47 points, with CD Montesinos fourth on 45 points after a thumping 5-0 win against Elche Dream CF A.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group16 Guardamar Soccer CD A (P21, 56 points) top the table, with Callosa Deportivo CF B second on 49 points, CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo sit third on 45 points.

Bottom place Athletico Crevillente have 5 points following their defeat against Bigastro CF. CD Horadada Thair A sit second bottom on 15 points.

Sunday’s Results Valencia 1st Regional Group 8: CF Sporting de San Fulgencio 0-0 SC Torrevieja CF A; UE Crevillente FB A 0-0 CFE Il-Licitana Raval; Pinoso CF A 2-0 UD La Coca-Aspense A; Sporting Dolores CF A 0-1 CF Rafal; UDF Sax 1-2 CD Cox; CD Montesinos 5-0 Elche Dream CF A; Racing San Miguel CF 4-3 Alguena CF.

Valencia 2nd Regional Group16 results: Sporting Saladar 2-2 Santa Pola CF B; Bigastro CF 2-0 Athletico Crevillente; CD Altet 2-0 CD Horadada Thair A.