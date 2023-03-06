



There were great performances from Lucía Leshan Cañas Mendo, Miley Martínez, Anastasia Salkova, and the young gymnast Aimara Fajardo last Saturday, with podium finishes in the first phase of the Iberdrola League 2023 rhythmic gymnastics league, that was held in Burjassot.

Highlights included a podium finish by Valeria García with the tape apparatus, and a magnificent first position achieved by Valeria Zubcoff in the general category.

Running simultaneously was the Individual Base Provincial Championship in El Campello. Once again it reaped magnificent results for the Jennifer Colino club and our club which saw all of its participating gymnasts qualify for the Base Autonomous Championship to be held at the end of March in Gandía.

There was gold for Ainhoa ​​Egea, while her companions África Castillo and Valeria Vorontsova achieved fourth and sixth.

Lucía Quesada won a silver medal along with Elena Pankratova, who finished as Provincial Runner-up in the youth category.