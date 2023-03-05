



SC Torrevieja CF B defeated Atletico Benejuzar CF A 4-1 in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group16 on Saturday.

Goals from Marco, Diego and Diaz secured the three points, with Torry shot-stopper Maxi saving two penalties.

Sporting Callosa CF B defeated CF United Elche A 4-0. Leaders Guardamar Soccer CD A defeated CF Atletico San Fulgencio A 3-0, to top the table on 56 points (P21).

CF Popular Orihuela sit in third spot on 45 points after taking a point in a 3-3 six goals thriller against CF Formentera.

CD Benijofar suffered a 1-4 home defeat against CF Sporting Albatera.

Aspe UD A suffered a 2-3 home defeat against CF Atletico Algorfa in the Valencia 1st Regional G8 on Saturday.

Leaders SC Torrevieja CF travelled to third place CF Sporting de San Fulgencio A on Sunday in a top of the table clash; second place Pinoso CF A hosted UD La Coca-Aspense A, with just two points separating the top three in the race for the title. Full results round-up will appear online at www.theleader.info

Monte host Asko Y

CD Montesinos youth team hosted Norwegian club Asko Y Football at the Municipal Stadium Los Montesinos in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Photos: David Winder.