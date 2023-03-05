



CD THADER – 3 CREVILLENTE DEPORTIVO – 2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Back in October last year, Thader were comprehensively beaten at Crevillente, but this latest encounter between the 2 sides, certainly went a long way to restoring some pride.

Fresh from a 2-1 midweek defeat at Villajoyosa, when a late winner negated Rosquin’s 80th min equaliser, Thader were keen to get back to winning ways. Five games without a win had seen the men from Rojales, slip to 11th in Preferente division table, whilst visitors Crevillente were occupying the final playoff slot.

The first of many bookings arrived on 5 mins, but thankfully for Thader, none of them lead to a second yellow card.

Restored to the starting line-up, Calderon appeared to be barged off the ball inside the box after 10 mins, but arbitro señor Corrillo was unimpressed, as play was allowed to continue.

Crevillente´s first real attempt on goal on 14 mins, resulted in Argentinian Guido clearing the ball off the line. From the next attack up the other end, Rosquin executed a teasing low cross, which managed to evade everyone in the visitors goal mouth.

Midway through the 1st half, Pablo should have put Crevillente in front but a complete lack of composure saw him shoot wide of an open goal from only 10 yards, as sighs of relief were audible around the ground.

Lloyd headed across goal on 27 mins, only for Dani Lucas to place his header agonisingly wide of the post.

When Javi was brought down outside the box on 30 mins, play was allowed to continue, resulting in Calderon being brought down, but, instead of awarding a penalty, the ref then gave Thader a free kick for the original offence.

Crevillente took the lead in spectacular fashion, courtesy of a stunning unstoppable long-range drive by Garcia on 33 mins, but parity was restored in a flash. A trademark powerful Lloyd free kick was parried by keeper Chiri into the path of Dani Lucas, who had the simple task of side footing into an open net.

Deep into stoppage time, from a corner, Navarro rose majestically to powerfully head home at the far post, giving Crevillente a slender half time advantage.

Thader´s captain Lloyd showed intention of what was to come on 52 mins, when his 20 yard free kick flew over the wall, but also just past angle of bar and post.

On the hour mark, on as sub, Quino headed a Dani Lucas cross inches wide. Crevillente were awarded an indirect free kick inside the box on 70 mins, but despite a goalmouth melee, the danger was cleared off the line in dramatic fashion.

Quino was through on goal on 75 mins, only to be unceremoniously hacked down by Crevillente sub Eloy. A red card to Eloy was followed by Lloyd dispatching the resultant penalty with aplomb.

As tensions were rising, on 82 mins, it was Captain Marvel again who sent the Thader fans into a state of delirium. From a corner, the ball broke loose to Lloyd, who from 5 yards, slammed the ball into the back of the net.

In stoppage time, it should have been another goal to the good for Thader, had sub Jony shown more confidence when through on goal. Faced with a 1 on 1 with the keeper, he chose to square the ball to Quino, who misread the pass, succeeding only in fouling the keeper.

For me, this has to rank as Thader´s best performance of the season, and with an away match at near neighbours Almoradi next weekend, confidence must be high.

