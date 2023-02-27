



Spain’s Adrián Ortuño won the first Óptica Mar Open at Club Bowling Torrevieja, defeating Venezuelan Noè Gamazo in the final.

The competition saw 32 entries, with Swede, Benny Norlin (Euro Bowling Torrevieja) pitched in the semi-final against Ortuño (Levante) and young Ukrainian Ilya Ostroverkh against Gamazo (Euro Bowling Torrevieja).

Ortuño and Gamazo emerged victorious, with the final very tight from the beginning, only decided in the last frame where Ortuño finished first at 218. Gamazo needed two straight strikes to prevail, but only managed one to score 205.

Valencian Ortuño was presented with a champion winner’s prize of €250.

Third and fourth places were decided by the semi-final score, with Ostroverkh placed ahead of Norlin, 209-194.

A consolation prize, with fifth-place Markku Määttä awarded an Óptica Mar voucher for sunglasses.

For the full results, see bowl4u.com.