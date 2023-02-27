



Booted eagles have been photographed by Julio Jesús Añel flying over the La Mata lagoon, a common migratory raptor during winter.

With a wingspan of 110-135cm, sized at 42-53cm, it is the smallest eagle found in Europe.

Booted eagles dive with folded wings on their prey, which is mainly smaller birds, up to Dove size caught out on the open ground.

They will also take rabbits, rodents, lizards and insects. Pair bonds normally last for life and often re-use the same nesting site each year.

Nests are built by both male and female, with eggs being laid between April and May. Most often there are two eggs, with only one fully grown nestling, with survival rate 80%, breeding throughout most of Spain.