



SC Torrevieja jumped to the top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 after defeating Sporting Dolores CF 4-0 on Sunday.

Torry (P20) 49 points leapfrogged second place Pinoso CF (48) in the title race, with UE Crevillente FB A (46 points) third. Hucha (55 & 60 mins), Enrique (20 mins) and Omar got amongst the goals for Torry. Omar wrapped up the three points when netting goal number four on 70 minutes.

Guardamar Soccer CD A are top of the table in the 2nd Regional Group16 on 53 points. Guardamar defeated Sporting Albatera away 3-2 in a five goals encounter to increase their lead at the top.

Callosa Deportivo CF B sit in second spot on 46 points following their 5-0 away win at Atletico Crevillente. Sporting Orihuela Deportivo CF are third on 44 points.

Results Valencia 1st Regional G8: SC Torrevieja CF A 4-0 Sporting Dolores CF A; Alguena CF 1-2 UDF Sax. 2nd Regional G16: San Fulgencio A 0-0 CD Altet; Atletico Crevillente 0-5 Sporting Callosa Deportivo CF B; CF Sporting Albatera 2-3 Guardamar Soccer CD A.