



The agreement includes a grant of 75,000 euros to the university for training actions and citizen awareness

The Minister of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, Gabriela Bravo, and the rector of the University of Valencia, Mavi Mestre, have signed an agreement to develop research, training and dissemination activities in the area of ​​fundamental rights, access to justice , mediation and assistance to crime victims.

The agreement establishes that the Generalitat will provide a grant of 75,000 euros to the University to carry out research activities, which, through the preparation of studies, will improve access to justice for all citizens under equal conditions.

Gabriela Bravo has said that this agreement “constitutes an additional step in the coordination and collaboration that the Ministry of Justice and the University of Valencia have been maintaining for years” and has indicated that “with this signature we strengthen the relationship between both institutions. A fundamental exchange for the development, implementation and monitoring of the Valencian Justice model that we have built from the Ministry for 8 years now”.

The agreement also includes promoting citizen access to alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, which will contribute to their de-judicialization and guarantee the recognition and protection of the rights of victims.

The agreement, which will be in force until December 31, 2023, will allow the development of information and orientation activities for the detection and prevention of any sexist aggression in the field of the University of Valencia (purple dots).

In addition, the agreement incorporates other training and dissemination actions that will contribute to reinforcing the protection and promotion of the right of access to justice and the protection of victims.