Torrente Again! The Spanish Movie British Slots Players Love





The growing popularity of online slots means that developers are constantly looking for inspiration in different areas, but few people would have expected it to come in the shape of a funny movie that wasn’t particularly well-known in the UK before it was turned into a casino game. How did José Luis Torrente become a household name among slot players?

Torrente and the Diversity of Online Slots

The first step to discovering more is to look at a collection of these games, which can be done by heading over to play slots online at Betfair Casino. Here, we see many different themes, from treasure hunters exploring the pyramids to giant animals rampaging across the savannah. With the popularity of slots growing all the time, the category showing the latest releases confirms that the level of diversity is also on the rise.

Bearing this in mind, it’s easier to see why Playtech decided to use one of Spain’s most-loved movie characters as the basis for the Torrente Again! slot. You don’t need to have seen the film to play the game, as it’s easy to play. The idea is to get a set of matching symbols over the 20 paylines that sit on five reels, with many of the symbols taken from the movie.

Anyone who hasn’t yet seen any of the Torrente movies may wonder why the images on the screen include the likes of binoculars, dogs, and money, while others who have seen it will re-live some of the funniest moments as they play. One of the features includes our hero skydiving onto the reels, while another is called Loco Respin and locks valuable symbols into place.

Source: Pixabay

More About the Movies and Other Possible Games

Played by Santiago Segura, Torrente is a hapless ex-policeman who has been forced out of his job but still wants to enforce the law in his own way. The series of movies began with 1998’s Torrente: El Brazo Tonto de la Ley, which was such a big success that it has spawned four sequels. The last to be released was Torrente 5: Operación Eurovegas, which came out in 2014 and according to CineEuropa was one of the reasons for 2014 being a record-breaking year for Spanish cinema.

At the time of writing, there are no signs of a new Torrente movie or any other slots based on the character being made, but the success of the slot based on this series makes us wonder whether British slots players might be interested in playing other games based on popular Spanish movies. This list of the best movies from Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries available for watching on Netflix has some titles that may be familiar to Brits, such as Hogar, Durante la Tormenta, and El Hoyo.

The need to find fresh new themes to cover has been one of the unexpected side effects of the rising popularity of online casino slots. The Torrente game’s success is a sign that players in the UK are happy to meet new characters and try games based on themes they might not be too familiar with. This means we might see more Spanish-influenced games in the future.