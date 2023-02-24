



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 665 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. This is an increase over the 534 new cases reported last week. The new cases by provinces are 79 in Castellón (196,195 in total), 200 in Alicante, another increase over the 176 reported last week (536,144 in total), 384 in Valencia (854,079 in total) and 2 unassigned.

Of these, 360 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 47 from Castellón, 141 from Alicante and 172 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 163 people admitted, the same as last week, 10 of them in the ICU: 25 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the ICU; 56 in the province of Alicante, 1 of them in the ICU, and 82 in the province of Valencia, 8 in the ICU.

9 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 4 women, between 60 and 92 years old, and 5 men between 63 and 97 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,412: 1,255 in the province of Castellón, 3,951 in Alicante and 5,206 in Valencia.