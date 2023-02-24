



Why is Bitcoin so popular in online casinos? How to choose the right casino? What are the bonuses offered in crypto casinos?

Online casinos accepting Bitcoin: great opportunities, excellent convenience

As cryptocurrencies gain popularity for paying for goods on the Internet and transferring money, they can increasingly be found as a payment method in online casinos. Cryptocurrencies have many advantages over fiat currencies. Among the main ones are:

Low transaction fees even when transferring large amounts.

The anonymity of payments. This feature is important for those who do not want others to know about their gambling hobbies.

The possibility of making a payment for any amount, including micropayments.

High transaction speed.

Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency. Accordingly, online gaming clubs where you can open an account with BTC are called bitcoin casinos.

How to choose a casino that accepts bitcoins?

What are the best casinos that accept Bitcoin? There are lots of platforms; take a look at the best Bitcoin casinos. Since the beginning of 2021, virtual clubs have taken a different approach to allow customers to deposit in BTC. The following options can be distinguished:

Opening an account and playing Bitcoin directly. This means that when creating an account, the player immediately receives a cryptocurrency account to which he can transfer bitcoins. During each spin, the player bets directly satoshi or all bitcoin.

The account is created and replenished in BTC, but the bet is made in dollars. The balance shows the number of bitcoins converted instantly to USD. The player plays in American currency, but the winnings are saved in crypto. The player’s balance is smooth because it depends on the cryptocurrency rate.

Deposits are made in bitcoins, converted to internal cryptocurrency at the casino market rate.

The account is created in fiat currency (euro, dollar, etc.), and the top-up takes place in BTC. Fiat is converted at a market rate.

Since we need to find exactly the casinos that accept Bitcoin, we can use the following approaches:

On the gambling site page, click the sign-up button. If the pop-up form asks you to choose the game currency, you need to check if there is a BTC. In case of a positive response, this cryptocurrency will be available for making deposits.

Ask in the online chat if you can open an account and if crypto deposits are accepted. Operators will quickly suggest all possible options.

Once a gambling platform accepting cryptocurrency is found, it is necessary to conduct a small analysis, as with any online casino. To choose a good resource, you can be guided by the following criteria:

License. Usually, the link to check the license is in the page’s footer. Different games. Good casinos offer a wide range of entertainment from well-known manufacturers. A positive moment is the availability of games with a live dealer. Way to contact technical support. It is good when the site has an online chat or phone number (preferably toll-free) for quick help.



Bonuses with appropriate conditions .

Reviews of other players about the virtual platform.

Is it worth spending a bonus when depositing in Bitcoin?

In fact, bonuses in BTC casinos are no different from traditional casinos. There are no deposit bonuses, first deposit bonuses, etc. Your options are numerous.

The three best bitcoin casinos for users

The list of gambling clubs that accept cryptocurrencies is constantly growing. We have prepared several nice options to give a try.

Playamo. Playamo gaming club has operated under a license issued by the Curaçao regulator since 2016. Its lobby presents one of the largest assortments of gambling entertainment, which is ensured by simultaneous cooperation with 59 gambling software manufacturers. You can play games from Endorphina, Microgaming, Net Entertainment, Amatic, 1×2 Gaming, and others. The gallery is constantly supplemented with new slots. All games that offer to play with BTC are placed in a separate section, “Bitcoin games.” In fact, during registration, players receive a multi-currency account. You can have both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies in your account at the same time. The change to the selected currency must be made before loading the game.

Riobet. It is a high-quality gaming club with an emphasis on players from the CIS countries and the crypto community. Here, too, the player receives a multi-currency account and can play BTC, RUB, EUR, and USD. The Bitcoin account is converted at the market rate into dollars. The player places bets and receives a settlement in USD, but he has bitcoins on his balance. He brings them out. There is also plenty of entertainment in Riobet. Twenty-three software providers cooperate with the gaming club. This site will appeal not only to fans of slots but also fans of live dealer games. The Live-Casino section offers roulette, poker, baccarat, blackjack, monopoly, dream catcher, and more.

Casino X. On our list of the best casinos, this gaming club has the most experience, as it has been operating since 2012. They are licensed by the Curacao regulator. The player does not receive a direct bitcoin account here. A person can open an account in euros, dollars, and other fiat currencies. But deposits converting to these currencies are accepted in cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, LTC, and ETH.

As you have already understood, the selection of games is pretty decent in Bitcoin casinos. If you are looking for more, take a look at the Best Bitcoin Dice games. Have fun!