



Community Care Association, announce they have moved premises located in the Centro Civico at Alameda del Mar near Flamenca Beach commercial centre. Off the N332 by Lidl roundabout and offer activities including sessions of Spanish Beginners level 1 & 2, Spanish Conversation basic and advanced. Watercolour Art sessions.

These sessions are held as follows:

Monday. Spanish Beginners level 1. 14.00h – 15.30h. Spanish Level 2 16.00h -17.30h.

Games in Spanish conversation. 14.00h – 16.00h.

Wednesday. Watercolour Art. 14.00h till 16.30h

Spanish Conversation Advanced level. 14.00h -15.30h.

Spanish Conversation basic. 15.45h – 17.00h.

Note, the Spanish classes are courses of 10 weeks to allow members to learn and progress to next level.

The damage to the building at Lomas de Cabo Roig resulted in CCA having to move to a safer building which took time to gain authorisation from the government plus the restrictions of Covid 19 pandemic meant we could offer former CCA Members only to return to our sessions.

Now these restrictions are lifted and we have new premises we can offer more people the opportunity to join CCA to enjoy therapeutic activities.

We plan to include more activities. Games, both in Spanish and English, organise Social activities, offer Information about living in Spain including the Social Welfare services and Cruz Roja – Red Cross, personal alarm systems for those who are vulnerable.

If you would like to join CCA, a legally registered Association, make new friends and enjoy good company,, you are welcome, to join as many of these sessions as you want for a one off fee of €20 per year.

To join CCA, pop into the Centre Cafe to register between 13.00h and 14.00h Mondays or Wednesdays. Bring with you a copy of your passport and NIE number.

If you have time to take on a class as a Volunteer Tutor do contact the email address below. You can ask for more information about CCA by emailing oc.communitycare@gmail.com