



The Traumatology Service of the Torrevieja University Hospital is the first centre in the Valencian Community to use the Vega navigation system for knee osteotomies (femur or tibia).

Osteotomy is an orthopaedic surgery technique that consists of making a partial cut in a bone in a controlled manner with the aim of modifying its anatomical shape. These modifications may include increasing the length of the bone, decreasing it, or changing its angulation to modify its axis and avoid abnormal mechanical overload.

The use of this navigation system with personalized 3D guides allows professionals greater precision during surgery, improving the safety of the technique and reducing the use of fluoroscope (intraoperative X-rays).

The implants (plates and screws) are also custom-made, which reduces surgical time by not having to measure the size of the screws, guaranteeing perfect congruence of the plate with the osteotomy performed.

Innovation and constant training at the service of patients

Now, the knee unit of the University Hospital has had a virtual browser (VirtaMed) for simulation of knee arthroscopic techniques. The system allows doctors to perform surgical techniques that improve arthroscopic management, shorten the learning curves of professionals who perform this type of operation.

“Simulators offer hands-on training without risk, allowing trainees to make mistakes and test the limits. Through realistic graphics it is possible to facilitate the transfer of skills from the simulator to the operating room”, stated Hugo Marquina, a specialist in orthopaedic surgery and traumatology at the knee unit of the University Hospital of Torrevieja. “Step-by-step instructions develop basic arthroscopy skills before guiding students through increasingly complex diagnostic and therapeutic cases,” he added.

It should be remembered that the Torrevieja University Hospital is part of the network of training centres of the Spanish Knee Society (Serod). The centre offers the possibility of receiving specialists and residents from all over Spain to observe and learn the different techniques that are performed.