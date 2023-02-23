



Legendary comic Jimmy Cricket – James Mulgrew – returned to Spain as part of his 50th Anniversary tour, appearing at The Emerald Isle, La Florida, Orihuela, compered by his good friend Stevie Spit, BEM.

After his sold out show, Jimmy, famous for catchphrases ‘There’s More’ and ‘Dear Mammy’, spoke to Andrew Atkinson in a Leader Exclusive.

JIMMY Cricket began his comedy career in the mid 1960s, working as a Red Coat at various Butlin’s holiday camps, before settling in Manchester in the early seventies, where he worked as a Blue Coat at Pontin’s holiday camps in Southport and Morecambe.

“I was 28 when I went full-time, working at Butlin’s and Pontin’s, wonderful memories, the time having flown by,” said Jimmy, who celebrates his 78th birthday on October 17.

Hundreds packed into The Emerald Isle to see one of the most iconic figures in comedy, with a standing ovation after a show packed with non-stop laughter.

“It’s nice to be back after all the lockdowns during Covid. It’s been three long years,” said Jimmy.

“Thank you ladies and gentlemen – you’re very welcome!,” he quipped.

Born in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, Jimmy, married to wife May for almost 50 years, joked: “It took nearly a week the last time I was here – three days in Torrevieja – after waiting three days at Manchester Airport!”.

Jimmy appeared on TVs ‘This is Your Life’ in 1987 with Eamon Andrews, on his own TV series ‘And There’s More’ with Central Television and his BBC Radio 2 show called ‘Jimmy’s Cricket Team’.

Joke

The other morning I was having my breakfast and it was going ‘Snap, Crackle and Pop’. That was a surprise – as I was having Kippers!

Jimmy appeared at the Yarm-Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Stockton-on-Tees, before flying to Spain, taking in shows in Orihuela, Quesada, Don Pancho Hotel Benidorm, and the Mazarron Country Club.

Along with firing out jokes, Jimmy performed a juggling act, that had the audience in raptures.

“I went to the Opticians and he said, ‘Have your eyes been checked?’. I said ‘no’, they’ve always been like this!,” Jimmy quipped.

Jimmy joked: “Did you hear about the song by a plumber, who’s left his wife: It’s Over Flo!

“It’s lovely for you to come along tonight. Many of you will have young grandchildren. Remember, never, ever kiss a baby – until you know it’s the right way up!”.

Joke

I received a letter today from my Mammy. ‘Dear son, have a fabulous evening at The Emerald Isle. Did you know, ever since your daddy found out Covid was caused by a bat, he’s not watched a Cricket match since!’

Jimmy has appeared alongside The Osmonds, having been on numerous Royal Variety Shows, and featured in the video for the 2007 Comic Relief cover of The Proclaimers song ‘I’m Gonna Be’ (500 miles) by Matt Lucas as Andy Pipkin and Peter Kay as Brian Potter.

He was awarded a Papal Knighthood (Order of St Gregory The Great) by Pope Francis in 2015 for his charity work.

Jimmy, wearing his trademark cut-off evening trousers, evening tailcoat, hat and Wellington boots, marked L and R, for left and right, worn on the wrong feet, ended the show with the song ‘After The Storm’, apt after the Covid pandemic, to a standing ovation.

Jimmy spent time chatting to fans, signing autographs and having photos taken, before heading to his dressing room to be interviewed by The Leader.

*Part 1 of a Jimmy Cricket Exclusive starts next week. THERE’S MORE! – DON’T MISS IT.