



The Castle of Santa Bárbara, standing over the city of Alicante, will be closed to the public next week as it has a staring role in an international film being shot on location at the historic site.

The castle will close to the public on Sunday 26 February for a private event, and then filming will commence on Monday on the musical “Road to Bethlehem”, in which Adam Anders, producer of hits such as the musical “The Prom” and the series “Glee” makes his directorial debut. Anders is a four-time Grammy nominee and a two-time People’s Choice Award winner.

Alicante is a popular filming location and has a dedicated team to ensure that the teams can attend and work with the greatest of ease, partly as the tourism office sees the direct benefits of the large cast of crews of such productions staying in the city generates, as well as the indirect revenue by seeing the destination in films.