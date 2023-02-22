



If you are looking for a great night of musical theatre, look no further than Studio32’s forthcoming production of ‘Hello Dolly’, coming to the Cardenal Beluga Theatre, San Fulgencio from Wednesday 31st of May until Saturday 3rd of June, doors open at 7:00pm curtain up 7:30pm.

This show is guaranteed to make you laugh and put a spring in your step with a very funny story line, great musical numbers and energetic dance routines.

The cast and crew of Studio32 (pictured) are looking forward to making this a performance to remember. To book tickets online for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org , email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call Linda on 679 062 272

For those of you unsure of how to use our system you can call into The Post Box in Dona Pepa, or Quesada Tech where someone will be on hand to assist you with booking tickets. You could also come along to one of our rehearsals at Casa Contenta, Rojales between 7:30pm and 9:30pm where someone will be available to assist you.

We are also still looking for men out there of any age to join our group in the ensemble for our forthcoming production of ‘Hello Dolly’. We are also on the lookout for a young male person aged between 18 and 30 for a principal role that is still to be cast.

If you have experience in Musical Theatre in the areas of singing, acting and dancing we would like to hear from you. Even if you don’t have experience in those areas but have the urge to tread the boards, come along to one of our rehearsals at Casa Contenta. Guidance and coaching will be given for those less experienced.

Also anyone else, male or female of any age are welcome to come along to our rehearsals if you are interested in taking part in the show ensemble, working backstage or have experience working with the production of stage props, lighting and sound. You will be made most welcome.

We are also on the lookout for someone with experience in Directing Musical Theatre for our next show in November. If you require any further information, contact Linda on 679 062 272 or visit our facebook page at Studio32 Musical Theatre Company