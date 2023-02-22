



After two years of hiatus, the XXVIII edition of La Senda del Poeta, Path of the Poet, will some 2,000 people who, from March 24 to 26, will travel the 70 kilometres between Orihuela and Alicante to honour one of Spain’s most famous poets, Miguel Hernández.

The route is organised by the Institut Valencià de la Joventut (IVAJ) in collaboration with the Miguel Hernández de Elche Foundation, the Provincial Council of Alicante, the Miguel Hernández University, the Miguel Hernández Chair and the town halls of the municipalities through which it passes, in addition to companies and shops along the route. It will begin in Orihuela, the poet’s hometown, on the 24th March at 10:00 a.m., and will end in Alicante, the place where he is buried, two days later.

During the two days, the towns in the south of Alicante that marked the life of the Oriolan poet will commemorate the anniversary of his death, which took place on March 28, 1942.

Approximately 2,000 people will carry out this march, organised into youth groups, associations, educational centres, and any individual walker who has registered. It is also noteworthy that the initiative has established itself as a cultural event for tourism and the environment, always with the aim of disseminating the life and work of the poet Miguel Hernández.