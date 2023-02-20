



Pinoso CF remain top of the Valencia 1st Regional G8, despite SC Torrevieja defeating Racing San Miguel 4-0 on Sunday in the race for the title.

Torry’s goals machine, having hit 10 last week, continued with a 4-0 win against Racing San Miguel.

Omar broke the deadlock after 40 minutes, to give Torry a 1-0 lead at half time.

Prolific goalscorer Hucha netted on 65 minutes, wrapping up the points on 88 minutes to bag 3 points, keeping Torry on the tails of leaders Pinoso CF.

Bottom club Racing San Miguel deserve credit having competed, as they defended tooth and nail.

“The quality of the visitors allowed them to take the points. We will continue fighting against everything to bring the results that the team and the people deserve,” said a San Miguel spokesperson.

Leaders Pinoso (P19/48 points); 2nd SC Torrevieja (P19/46); 3rd Sporting San Fulgencio (P19/43).

Crevillente FB A 4th (43); CD Montesinos sit in 5th spot on 39 points. San Miguel are bottom on 8 points.

Results: CD Montesinos 1-1 Alguena CF; Sax A 1-2 Rafal; Sporting Dolores CF 2-1 UD La Coca-Aspense A; Racing San Miguel 0-4 Torrevieja CF.

Guardamar Soccer CD

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 Guardamar Soccer CD A are top of the table on 50 points, after 19 games.

Callosa Deportivo CF B sit 2nd on 43 points; 3rd CF Sporting Albatera (41); 4th CF Popular Orihuela (41). Crevillente FB sit bottom on 5 points, conceding 72 goals.

Results: Sporting Saladar 4-2 Benejuzar; Altet 3-1 Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF; Guardamar Soccer 1-0 United Elche A; Benijofar 3-0 Crevillente FB A; Bigastro CF 4-3 Formentera CF.