



It has been revealed that Liverpool have been the biggest beneficiaries of VAR decisions this season, more than any other side in the Premier League.

Interventions throughout the 2022–23 season have granted the Reds six additional points; without them, they would be sitting six points off the bottom three.

Even though Jurgen Klopp's team is now in tenth position and thirteen points behind Manchester United in third place this season, a table without VAR reveals that their situation might have been far worse had several crucial decisions not been made in their favor.

Conor Coady’s late goal against the Reds in the Merseyside Derby in September, which would have been the deciding factor before the 0-0 draw, was overturned by VAR.

In October, Liverpool and Brighton went level 3-3 after Mohamed Salah’s goal was given technical credit. This allowed Liverpool to draw even with the Seagulls at a key moment.

A few weeks later, they defeated Man City 1-0 after Phil Foden had an earlier goal disallowed by VAR with the score at 0-0.

According to ESPN, the modified table is created by using the first VAR overturn in each game, working on the assumption that any further incidents would not have happened, as well as team form and XG at the time of the event.

With four more points, Aston Villa was the second-largest beneficiary of VAR, while Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United received three more points due to rulings.

Man United would fall out of the top four and into fifth place without those extra points, while Tottenham would move up two spots with those extra points to take third.

Leeds United is the team that has suffered the most from VAR decisions this year; without the technology, they would have been five points better off. That would move them up three spots into 12th and put them six points above the danger zone for relegation.

With 18 points, Jesse Marsch's team is now in 17th position, level on points with Everton in 18th.

Manchester City would be three points better off, but they would still behind the league-leading Arsenal by that much, making them the team with the second-most points lost by VAR judgments after Leeds.

However, the difference between the two teams would shrink from five to three. With VAR in place, the Gunners are just one point better off.

Without VAR, Everton and Brighton would have two more points, while West Ham would have three more points.

Arsenal and Manchester City both lost their weekend fixtures to Everton and Tottenham, while Manchester United won against Crystal Palace to make their title push even more interesting. Arsenal’s loss on Saturday meant that Manchester City temporarily raised their chances to topple the Londoners in the title charge, but Harry Kane and co had other ideas.

United have boosted their odds with Betway to get into the mix and deny Mikel Arteta’s side their first league title since Arsene Wenger.