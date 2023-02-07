



San Pedro del Pinatar, Partido Popular Councillor Àngela Gaona Cabrera has been busy this month, including an appearance on TV.

“I make myself available to my party to work very hard, with commitment, determination and enthusiasm,” said Àngela.

Ángela, Councillor for urban planning, works, services and local police in San Pedro del Pinatar, was recently elected by the PP as a candidate for mayor.

“The Popular Party of San Pedro del Pinatar is a strong and united team, with a solid project to make San Pedro a dream place,” said Àngela.

Àngela has been actively involved in the six new parks in San Pedro del Pinatar planned to be remodelled.

“More than €350,000 has been allocated to the improvement of urban furniture, new children’s games, more trees, new lighting, among other actions,” she said.

The parks include the Mayor José Sánchez (next to the Maspalomas school); Juan Antonio Escudero Martínez (next to Villa Alegría school); Councillor Fernando Villena (located in Crucero Canarias and Aragón street): Rosario Sarabia Vicente (located on Pantano de Puentes street); José Fernández Jiménez (next to the Dos Mares Institute) and Parque del Mar Reyes de España in Lo Pagán.