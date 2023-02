A new dog park has opened in Rojales and Ciudad Quesada with 1,700 metres of dedicated off-lead fun at the northern end of La Marquesa Golf course, adjacent to the Jardinería Gerais Garden Centre.

The area is shaded, with security fencing, benches for owners, along with exercise and training equipment for dogs. Google Map: goo.gl/maps/jYibwMQJx9kgnf7N8