



Many of us first saw Blanca Paloma last year in the first edition of the Benidorm Fest when her entry to the Eurovision eliminator was a song entitled ‘ Secret of Water’. Finishing in fifth position was deemed enough to bring her back this year for a second attempt, an attempt that brought her even more success in achieving glory at the Benidorm festival, and being chosen as the new representative of Spain in Eurovision.

The 34-year-old woman from Elche will travel to Liverpool, venue of the 2023 edition of the European festival, in May where she will perform her lullaby on stage before all of Europe.

The song, that she co-wrote with José Pablo Polo, and which she is hoping will bring success to Spain, is ‘Eaea’ which, as she explains, is “a love story that transcends death”. “It is a tribute to my roots and a celebration of the legacy of love and knowledge that is passed down from generation to generation through a lullaby, that mixes flamenco with electronic music.

Blanco said that the song is a tribute not only to her grandmother, Carmen de ella, who died without seeing her sing, but also to all the women in her family who inspired her to dedicate herself to her true vocation: music.