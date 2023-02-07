



A hunt has been launched for the driver of a vehicle that knocked over a child and then fled the scene in Cartagena, according to police sources.

The events occurred in Barrio Peral, at around 09:30 on Tuesday, after the boy’s mother, who was with him at the time, called for assistance, reporting that a car had run over her 4-year-old son, and then sped off.

The emergency services were sent to the scene, where medica found the child conscious, and did not suffer serious injuries. The car had run over one of his feet. He was taken to Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital.

Investigators from the Local Police, National Police, and the Guardia Civil are collaborating to focus on locating the vehicle, to arrest its driver and make them available to Justice.