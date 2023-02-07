



Evelin Berná, Councillor for Youth in the Albatera Council, has presented the first youth activity to be carried out from the 2023 calendar of activities, the first event being an Origami workshop.

“From the Department of Youth we have started the 2023 agenda with this origami workshop that was very well received in its first edition, for this reason, we have decided to bring it back, so that all the young people of the municipality can enjoy and learn about origami”, declared the councillor.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, February 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Casa de Cultura Miguel Hernández. Those young people who want to carry out the activity must register through the email juventud@albatera.org, or in person at the Youth Information Centre.

“From the Department of Youth we will continue working so that our young people have entertaining and educational activities, such as this workshop, which develops multiple benefits such as concentration and attention, provides manual dexterity, reinforces patience and perseverance… We are waiting for you and we hope that you enjoy it as much as the first edition”, the councillor concluded.