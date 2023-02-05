



From the money raised at their pantomime in December 2022, Treasure Island, the Group are pleased to be able to donate €2000 to the very worthy cause, the Stroke Association. The Group’s President, John Fagg presented the money to the Stroke Association President/Physio, Paul Owen and Maria a member of the Association who said the charity was highly delighted with the gift which would be put to good use within the community. €500 has also been gifted to Help Vega Baja, a charity which helps lots of different people, with still more worthy donations yet to be given out.

GOOD NEWS this year’s pantomime has been chosen which is going to be the very funny Snow White and The Seven Christmas Elves, with auditions being held early April. WE WANT YOU, yes the Group are looking for new members for all areas within the theatre, either performing or helping backstage with props and costumes, but most of all to have some fun. Also members of the Group can enjoy an organised monthly social for them and their partners. An AGM will be held on the 8th March so, if you are interested in joining the Group, looking to audition for this year’s fun production or just want to be a social member contact us by email on rojalespanto@yahoo.com