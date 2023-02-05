



This year’s St Patrick Day Parade will take place on Friday the 17th march at 15.30.

The committee are working hard to make it the best parade ever.

Anthony Molloy, former Captain of the Donegal team who won the All Ireland in 1992 will be parade Marshall. We are delighted that he has agreed to come and as he is also a member of Donegal County Council we hope that all the councillors in the Orihuela area will attend the parade this year.

A number of fund raising events are taking place our thanks to Smiling Jacks for the bowling events to Milos and McCaffertys who have each organised golf classic, the Trinity bar for the charity walk and O’Riordans for the race night which will take place on the 15th of March, the same evening that Anthony Molloy is arriving so he will be in attendance.

Without these bars doing the fundraising the parade would not be able to go ahead.

The Committee would be delighted if other bars and restaurants would also organise fundraising. If interested please contact the above bars or Gerry Carroll who is the Treasurer or email briankiernan100@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in putting in float or acts should WhatsApp 0034 634 390 463 or email briankiernan100@gmail.com