



This is an appeal for all men out there of any age to join our group in the ensemble for our forthcoming production of ‘Hello Dolly’. We are also on the lookout for a young male person aged between 18 and 30 for a principal role that is still to be cast. If you have experience in Musical

Theatre in the areas of singing, acting and dancing we would like to hear from you. Even if you don’t have experience in those areas but have the urge to tread the boards, come along to one of our rehearsals and see what we do.

If you think you have what it takes, but have little or no experience in Musical Theatre, then come along and see us at Casa Contenta restaurant, Rojales on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Guidance and coaching will be given for those less experienced.

Also anyone else, male or female of any age are welcome to come along to our rehearsals if you are interested in taking part in the show ensemble, working backstage or have experience working with the production of stage props, lighting and sound. You will be made most welcome.

If you require any further information, contact Linda on 679 062 272 or visit our facebook page at Studio32 Musical Theatre Company.

Our show will be on at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio between between Wednesday 31st of May to Saturday 3rd of June. To book tickets visit our website at www.studiothirtytwo.org or call 679 062 272.