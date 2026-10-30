Zenia Boulevard Cancels Halloween Events in Respect of National Mourning





Zenia Boulevard shopping centre has cancelled its planned Halloween activities and special events as a mark of respect for the victims of the recent tragedy and in solidarity with their families.

Orihuela Costa, 30 October 2026 – The popular shopping centre, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, announced that all Halloween celebrations scheduled during the three days of national mourning have been suspended.

The decision follows the declaration of national mourning in response to the tragedy, with Zenia Boulevard joining communities and organisations across Spain in expressing their condolences.

As a popular meeting place for thousands of residents, families and visitors, the shopping centre said it considered this a time for reflection, compassion and solidarity rather than celebration.

Management emphasised the importance of showing sensitivity towards those experiencing grief and supporting everyone affected by the tragedy.

All special Halloween activities scheduled during the official mourning period have therefore been cancelled.

In a statement, Zenia Boulevard expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and offered its sincere support and solidarity to everyone affected.