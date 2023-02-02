



The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez Sánchez, and the Councillor for Health, Nieves Moreno convened the first assembly this week with the aim of taking the first steps to establish the Local Board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC), in the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada.

During the meeting, which was attended by fifty residents of the municipality, the mayor conveyed to the attendees the intention of creating the local group and that it was necessary to start by naming a president. Next, there was a turn to speak among the attendees who unanimously decided that the president should be Mrs. Emilia Sánchez Moya.

The local group existed in Pilar de la Horadada, but it disappeared almost ten years ago when the board of directors was dissolved. Several citizens have tried on various occasions to re-create the grouping, but have been unsuccessful. On this occasion, José María Pérez has become personally involved and has acted as an intermediary with the provincial headquarters of the AECC and this time everything is underway to achieve its legal constitution.

The mayor explained that Pilar de la Horadada needs a local group of the AECC because “it is something good for the town and it will be able to help many people in need.” He added that “Emilia Sánchez is the best choice to take the reins of the group and that she will surely elect a board of directors committed to the cause.”

In the coming weeks, the Alicante provincial headquarters of the AECC, which is where Pilar de la Horadada depends, will carry out the appropriate procedures so that Pilar de la Horadada is registered within the AECC.