



Although Gran Alacant has recently seen a new hotel open which can easily serve Alicante-Elche airport, flying passengers will soon have an even closer option, from the prestigious Hilton chain.

The new hotel, which will be branded as part of their Hampton brand, is thanks to an agreement with the La Baró Group to operate the new establishment through a franchise. It will be the third of its kind in the country and will be called Hampton by Hilton Alicante Airport.

The hotel, which will be next to the Repsol petrol station, located at Avenida Cartagena 59 in the district, and whose property —as well as the restaurant— is owned by the La Baró group itself.

The building will have 2,600 square metres and will have 72 rooms, which according to the real estate consultancy Savills, will be “carefully designed”, offering breakfast services, a restaurant, a fully equipped gym and both indoor and outdoor parking.

The fast growing white label company Panoram Hotel Management will operate the asset under a management contract with Grupo Lo Baró SL, owner of the asset. The hotel is scheduled to open its doors in early 2025 and will join the two Hampton by Hilton hotels currently operating across the country.