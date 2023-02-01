



The Sueña Torrevieja group has criticised the ruling Partido Popular (PP) council for only granting a total of 54,000 euro in aid for school transport in its four-year mandate.

According to the complaint, throughout the legislature, having a global budget for subsidies for school transport of 3,588,876 euro, they have recognised obligations for only 54,196 euro, barely 1.5% of the available budget

This was expressed by Pablo Samper, spokesperson for Sueña Torrevieja, who described as “insufficient” the figures of the management of the PP government team in terms of aid for school transport.

Samper also criticised that it took “188 days to resolve the 78 aid applications for the 2020/2021 academic year, leaving 36% of the applicants without aid” and for the 2021/2022 academic year it took “141 days to resolve the 90 applications, leaving 28% without help.

For Samper, “this is once again one of the great unfulfilled promises of Eduardo Dolón and the government team of the PP of Torrevieja.

It should also be noted that Torrevieja town hall is more than happy to spend public money on vanity projects, such as 360,000 euro on Christmas lights, which does not include the other decorations or events, 200,000 euro for a summer concert gamble, just two examples, whilst not only are they apparently not funding getting children to school, not forgetting Torrevieja council also withdrew the free bus service for residents, they have also been criticised for not providing direct aid to those in need in the town, such as those needing to use foodbanks, or the seemingly increasing problem of homelessness in Torrevieja.