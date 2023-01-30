



ART and Tectures by Pepe Ros are on show until February 12 at Placa Sant Joan, Elche.

“When architecture influences painting, you can enjoy the result in the works of Pepe Ros, multidisciplinary creator, architecture-painting,” said Curator, Ángel Castaño.

“With this exhibition, an environment is created to reflect on the connection between Architecture and Painting, through abstract expressionism,” said Àngel.

Inspired by the problem of the nine squares proposed by Hejduk in a course at the New York University “Cooper Union”