



SC Torrevieja took a point in a 2-2 home draw against UE Crevillente FB A.

Gonzalo and Omar netted Torry’s goals to keep their promotion bid on track to lead the table (39 points), ahead of Pinoso CF (39), CF Sporting de San Fulgencio (37), CD Montesinos (34), UE Crevillente (34), and Aspe UD A in the top six.

RACING San Miguel took a point away at CD Dolores in a 2-2 draw in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Sunday to ease relegation worries.

“The San Migueleros went two goals up, playing with a man less for 60 minutes, with goals from Roberto and Antonio. In the last 20 minutes Dolores were able to tie the game.

Meanwhile CD Montesinos defeated Aspense away 4-1, having come from a goal behind after 17 minutes, to remain in the top six.

Manu equalised after 25 minutes to go into the break at 1-1. Aspense were reduced to 10 men in the second half, with Arturo putting Monte 2-1 ahead on 63 minutes, adding two further goals to wrap up the three points.

Seven-Up for RSM youth

Racing San Miguel youth team defeated Peña Raval 7-1 with goals from Roberto Carlos (3), Amine (2), Jesús and Sergio.

“The Rojiazules were far superior throughout the match and had plenty of chances.

“In the first half, Racing began dominating, but the superiority took time to translate into goals.

“Roberto opened the scoring, and soon after a Raval player was sent off for grabbing Amine.

“Amine netted with Roberto scoring his second goal for Racing to lead 3-0 at the interval.

“In the second half the Rojiazules imposed a less ornate and more direct style of play with goals from Sergio from a volley, Jesús from a direct free kick and Roberto Carlos, with assistance from Pau, who made his debut with the youth team in an official match.

“It was a great result for our team, who will have to continue working to stay in the fight for noble position,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Racing San Miguel Cadets also had an excellent win, defeating Bigastro 13 -1 with goals from Pau (6), Enrique (5), Samu and Rayan.