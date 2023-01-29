



Henry Alejandro Jiménez, 20, went missing on New Year’s Eve 2018 in Orihuela Costa, when he was celebrating the New Year with eight friends. Since then, nothing is known about his whereabouts.

The Guardia Civil investigation has tailed off, with little regard for his mother Gina, who has still not had a full night’s sleep.

“Henry’s life wasn’t the only one destroyed that night, so many other lives have been devastated by his disappearance. We will be unable to come to terms with this tragedy until justice is served and we receive answers,” she said.