



Pinoso CF A’s promotion bid took a dent following a 3-2 shock away defeat against Elche Dream CF A in the Valencia 1st Regional G8 on Saturday.

A goal by Alejandro Cuenca looked to have taken a share of the points for Pinoso, to level at 2-2, with Elche netting the winner late on to bag three points.

Aspe UD A went nap in a 5-0 away win at CF Rafal to remain in the promotion pack.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group16 on Saturday Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B picked up a point against Bigastro CF in a 2-2 draw

Following a goalless first half Torry took a two goal lead, with Son and Diaz netting.

In what was a free-flowing game, never-say-die Bigastro CF hit back to level at 2-2, when netting a penalty and scoring from a free kick.

The point saw Torry edge away from the lower echelons of the table, with Bigastro retaining a top six spot.

Guardamar Soccer CD, meanwhile, hit six goals in a 6-1 away win at CF Formentera to keep their promotion bid on track in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group16. CF Popular Orihuela defeated Sporting Saladar 6-2.

Results: Valencia 1st Regional Group 8: CF Rafal 0-5 Aspe UD A. CD Cox 1-1 CFE Il-Licitana Raval. Elche Dream CF A 3-2 Pinoso CF A.

2nd Regional Group 16: CF Popular Orihuela 6-2 Sporting Saladar. Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B 2-2 Bigastro CF. CF Formentera 1-6 Guardamar Soccer CD A.