The Spanish under-16 women’s tennis team will debut against France, in the European Championship Winter Cup.

The Spanish tennis team led by David Pérez, and with Charo Esquiva as number one, will meet France, who are playing on home soil, and start as number one seeds, in the quarterfinal round.

Despite the tough draw, Charo and her teammates, Meritxell Teixidó from Ilerdó and Marina Gatell from Mallorca, are eager to surprise their opponents and win a place in the semi finals.