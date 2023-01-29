



Following the great interest aroused by Mojácar at the FITUR 2023 Madrid International Tourism Fair, and attending to the numerous commitments planned throughout the days of the fair, Mojácar Council Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero, and Carmen García Campoy, Director of the Council’s Tourism Department, travelled to Belgium to attend one of Europe’s most important fairs dedicated to cycling tourism, which is held in the country.

At the fair Mojácar again this year offered the destination from a specific exhibition area within the segment of cycling destinations for enthusiasts, amateurs and professionals in the sport.

Emmanuel Agüero and Carmen García Campoy met again with numerous Belgian, national and international clients and companies related to the sector, many of whom had already been to Mojácar before the pandemic and who maintain professional relations with the locality, who enquired about the dates and hotels available with the intention of re-establishing the trips and tourism packages interrupted by the pandemic.

As a result of these contacts, professional relations are reopened and for next winter the support of this sector in the local council’s plans for breaking seasonality and offering tourism and economic stability throughout the year could be a reality.

Mojácar has hotel facilities specialised in this tourism sector and professionally trained agents for the revival with guarantees of sports tourism. Thanks to its climate, its facilities, its landscape and its business people, it is, without doubt, a consolidated cycling destination in Europe.

The Tourism Councillor expressed his satisfaction at the recovery of the presence of this sector for Mojácar, as the return of cycling groups from Belgium is a reality that will again offer an important boost to the locality’s tourism sector.

Mojácar, at FITUR 2023 along with the rest of Almería province, aroused great interest at this edition; professionals, and especially numerous members of the public, gathered at the stand. The Madrid market is one of the most dynamic and loyal, attracted not only by the sun and beach product, but also the residential, sports and cultural offer.

Mojácar, which was the first Andalucía municipality to obtain the Family Tourism quality certification, and which is undoubtedly one of the destinations in the minds of many Madrid families, has as well as the attractive specialised hotel offer, bars and restaurants, 17kms of beaches, events and cultural and leisure options.

Mojácar, that has now for a decade been part of this prestigious network, was also represented at the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain stand. On Thursday they held an event at the Turespaña stand to welcome six more villages. This important club of a quality product was praised by the director general of Turespaña, who as well as congratulating the 111 villages that make up this recognised club, offered the institution he runs to accompany the association with the aim of promoting the product internationally.

But without doubt, the important marketing campaign carried out this winter on social media, TV and other media, with the participation of celebrities and well-known figures, has had an impact, not only on the general public, but also on the professionals who have congratulated Mojácar on it.

The announcement about maintaining the special illuminations and decorations put on display this Christmas, or what has been dubbed “February Roché”, captivated all visitors every day of the fair.