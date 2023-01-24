



On checking the Instagram accounts of some of the biggest celebrities the British website casinoguardian identified the twenty accounts of the most-followed actors, musicians and TV stars, with the highest percentage of fake followers.

Key points:

* Roughly 29% of the 187 million Katy Perry followers on the platform are not real people but fake accounts

* Sisters and reality TV stars Kourtney (210M followers) and Khloe Kardashian (290M followers) have the second and third-highest percentage of fake followers – 28.89% and 28.78%, respectively

* Chris Brown and Miley Cyrus appear in the 4th and 5th positions in the ranking with an estimated 28.73% and 28.62% fake followers

For the list, they looked at the top 100 Instagram accounts by follower count and checked them using the online tool by Modash which identifies fake followers on the platform. They found that the majority of celebrities were followed by a huge number of fake accounts. Those with the highest portion of fake followers also have an extremely low engagement rate of less than 1%.

