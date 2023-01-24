



The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, held a meeting with the mayor of Salzgitter, Frank Klingebiel, on Monday, to strengthen relations and further the collaboration between the two territories linked by their relationship with Volkswagen and the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

The meeting held with the mayor of Salzigitter, where the gigafactory that PowerCo is building in Germany is located, with similar characteristics to the one that will be located in Sagunto, is part of the agenda arranged by the president on his institutional trip to Lower Saxony, which will conclude on Tuesday with a meeting with the Minister President of the region, Stephan Weil.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance, Arcadi España; the Minister of Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Commerce and Labor, Rafa Climent, and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Rebeca Torró, as well as the Mayor of Sagunto, Darío Moreno.