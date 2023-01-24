



This important distinction once again recognizes the extensive career and research work of the Professor and Chairman of Ophthalmology

Doctor Jorge Alió has started the year 2023 with a new recognition of his professional career. On this occasion, the Professor of Ophthalmology at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche has been awarded the Gold Medal of the India Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society (IIRSI). The award ceremony took place during the ‘IIRSI 2023 Winter Conference’, which is organized every year in Amritsar, a city in northern India, and which this year was held on January 14 and 15. Dr. Alió is already one of the 100 most influential ophthalmologists in the world, being the only Spanish doctor, in The Power List 2022 of the prestigious magazine ‘The Ophthalmologist’.

The founder of the Vissum ophthalmology clinics (Grupo Miranza) was one of the members of the expert panel of this visual health congress, being able to share experiences with other international ophthalmology professionals. Among the sessions in which he participated is the one on ‘Posterior polar cataracts’ and ‘Refractive surgery’, giving the conference ‘Personalized wavefront-guided treatments for the irregular cornea’. It should be remembered that Alió is a specialist in anterior segment, and has been featured in the first edition of the ranking of the 100 best medical scientists in Spain published by ‘Research.com’.

With the motto ‘Portal to the future’, the ‘Winter IIRSI 2023’ has focused on debating and making decisions on conventional and less conventional topics in the field of ocular surgery. It is an annual event that includes conferences by foreign invited professors and sessions for young ophthalmologists. In these live surgery demonstrations can be seen that provide training opportunities, allowing direct interaction with the experts in real time. The latest surgical techniques with the best ophthalmic equipment, as well as IOL lenses and ophthalmic consumables have also been part of the content exhibited this year. In addition, there has been an extensive program with courses, photography competitions and the ophthalmic Premier League, as well as an IFFA awards ceremony, the IIRSI Film Festival, among other activities.