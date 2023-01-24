



A talk by Rojales born science graduate Társilo Girona, geophysicist, who currently works as a teacher in Alaska, was attended by local students.

Girona spoke about his professional career and highlighted information about natural disasters, as part of Rojales Council’s scientific Department of Culture programme.

Girona, has been presented with the IUGG Early Career Scientist Award, to be awarded in Berlin in 2023, said: “I’m very honoured to have received this recognition by my colleagues and fellow scientists”.

In December Girona also presented one of the ongoing investigations on the 2021 La Palma eruption at the AGU.