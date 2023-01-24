



The Councillor for Tourism of Los Montesinos, Ana Belén Juárez, has presented at FITUR 2023 the audiovisual ‘A bird’s eye view’ in Madrid.

The video promotes bird tourism in the pink lagoon of the Las Lagunas Natural Park de La Mata and Torrevieja, which occupies part of the territory of the locality, a wetland of international relevance catalogued as a Special Protection Area for Birds, where more than 160 different species are recorded.

Juárez said: “This space was declared a Natural Park in 1996 and it is a crucial enclave for the development of the biological cycles of numerous birds, some of them in danger of extinction.

“For example, the nesting of the Montagu’s harrier or the flamingos, which is a privilege for those who enjoy the natural environment, especially for those who have turned bird watching into a hobby and even a way of doing tourism”.

Juárez added: “Everyone is invited to visit the natural spaces of LosMontesinos, especially the pink lagoon, a unique place in the world where it is common to see people, either alone, as a couple or as a family, walking, practicing sports and riding a bicycle on the shores of this lagoon.

“The enhancement of this natural space of high ecological and landscape value, meets Sustainable Development Goal 15, “Life of terrestrial ecosystems” of the 2030 Agenda, a commitment that makes up the roadmap of the Los Montesinos Council.”