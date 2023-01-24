



Specsavers Ópticas in Calpe put out the call for food, blankets and toys for the dogs at Akira Animal Sanctuary in Benissa over the Christmas period and the animal loving community responded with great generosity.

Between mid-November and mid-January, they collected in store and this month they handed over the donations to grateful representatives of Akira. They collected; towels, blankets, two cooling blankets, dog leads, toys, medicine, approximately 75kg of dog food and €575 in cash donations.

Store Director Chantelle Hayward commented, “We’d like to say a massive thank you to all our generous clients and local residents who came in with donations over the Christmas period. These donations will really help Akira to continue to care for the dogs. Thanks to everyone who gave cash donations when they had their free eye test – what an amazing result!”

Billie-Jo Johnson-Roberts from Akira commented, “A huge thank you to Specsavers Opticas in Calpe and their clients for collecting donations for the dogs at Akira. The donations of food, treats and blankets and the huge sum of €575 euros will really help with the dogs’ care and go towards the new rehabilitation project. We are very grateful to Specsavers for their time and effort to raise awareness of our dogs.”

Akira are always looking for people to adopt their dogs and give them a forever home, or to walk the dogs between 09.30-16.00. Find out more at www.akira-animals.com

