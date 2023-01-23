



British travellers heading to Spain could face delayed and cancelled flights after airport staff voted to strike – including Alicante-Elche Airport and Corvera, Murcia.

Air traffic controllers from 16 airports across Spain announced strike action for several days in January and February.

The Unión Sindical de Controladres Aéreos (USCA) and the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) will take to the picket lines at control towers across Spanish airports after failed negotiation attempts.

A union spokesperson said: “This call is addressed to professionals who provide control services in the towers of the airports of Ibiza, A Coruña, Alicante-Elche, Castellón, Cuatro Vientos, El Hierro, Fuerteventura, Jerez, Lanzarote, La Palma, Lleida, Murcia, Sabadell, Seville, Valencia and Vigo.

Strike action will take place for five consecutive Mondays, from January 30 until February 27.

A statement from the USCA and CCOO said: “The unions of air traffic controllers have tried to reach an agreement, giving up important issues, at this time of recovery of air traffic, but the unions of air traffic controllers warn that the system cannot work based on the efforts of a fatigued workforce and constant cuts.”

Mask wearing in Andalusian airports

The Andalusian government has recommended mask-wearing inside, as Covid cases rise in the country.

The Spanish government has ruled out tougher Covid restrictions – for the moment – they will be monitoring the situation following soaring cases and new variants.

Spain brought back some of their Covid restrictions, due to soaring Covid cases abroad.

Passengers arriving at Spanish airports from China will now be screened for Covid, with arrivals needing a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination.

France airport strikes

Flights were cancelled in January, due to ongoing strike action in France. French workers have gone on strike following plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The mass walkout affected transport across the country, including flights. One in five flights to and from Paris’ Orly airport were cancelled.