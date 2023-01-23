



The two speed cameras in the Sant Joan tunnel, on the AP7 just to the north of Alicante, continued to impose the most sanctions in the province of Alicante during 2022, with an average of 98 speeding fines issued to drivers every day.

During the last year, the camera located just prior to the tunnel, in the direction of Valencia, has registered a total of 20,620 sanctions, 56 per day, according to the data provided by Alicante Provincial Traffic Headquarters, an increased of 33.22% compared to 2021.

At the other end of the tunnel, in the direction of Alicante, the camera has recorded the second highest number of sanctions in 2022, with a total of 15,204, 274 fewer than in 2021, averaging out at 42 fines per day.

Combined, the two radars have sanctioned 35,824 vehicles in 2022. This translates into an average of 98 fines per day. They have been christened as the two “hunters” of the province on interurban roads.

In general, in the province of Alicante, there has been a 52.74% increase in fines for speeding, rising from 58,447 in 2021 to 89,274 in 2022.

This could be because the number of active radars have increased in 2022 in reference to other years. In addition, however, the authorities have warned that “speed is a key factor in road accidents, being present in 25% of fatal accidents, with higher driving speeds, the number of accidents and their severity increase exponentially.”

The number of offenses for positive alcohol tests in 2022 is also the highest number registered they were first recorded in 2018, according to data provided by Traffic. During the past year, 3,750 have been recorded, while in 2021 there were 2,005, in 2020 there were 1,219, in 2019 there were 2,900 and in 2018 there were 3,060.

But the increase in figures for those failing breathalysers is even more shocking with an increase of 87.03% compared to 2021 for positive tests.

The General Directorate of Traffic said that “alcohol is present in between 30% and 50% of all fatal accidents ” adding that “there are many deaths that can be avoided if we all consume alcohol responsibly and never drive under its influence.”