The Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra presents the concert: Music to dream, Música para sonar, which will take place in Torrevieja on 25 February 2023.

Tickets are on sale now for the spectacular musical event, which will be held at the Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja, stating at 7:00 p.m.

