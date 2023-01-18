



Achieving direct flights between the Alicante-Elche airport and New York is the goal of the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, this year, a target that he announced on Wednesday at the opening of the Fitur Travel Expo in Madrid.

On the “Day of the Costa Blanca” Mazón took advantage of the presence of the Aena airport director, Laura Navarro, to make this statement based on the attractions that the province can offer to US tourists.

He said that he is committed to US tourism due to the great offer of “language tourism” available at the University of Alicante and the UMH, and due to the fact that Alicante is consolidating itself as a base port for cruise ships in the scheduling of visits by shipping companies in the Mediterranean .

“We are raised the bar and we are going to start working on a US tourism strategy. It is the pearl we are missing. My goal is that we work together with the Generalitat and the airport authorities to negotiate with tour operators, agencies and airlines”, Mazón stated.

“It is the most powerful challenge we have set ourselves to date and we are going for it. There have never been direct regular flights from the US to Alicante. We are the number one destination for Erasmus. Why not compete to also attract students from the United States,” said Mazón at IFEMA.