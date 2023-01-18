



With the imminent arrival of the spring and summer months in which travel, both within Spain and abroad, is experiencing exponential growth, the airlines have announced new routes that will begin operating from March from the Costa Blanca’s Alicante – Elche Miguel Hernández airport.

In total, 17 new routes will be launched between the three airports that are in the Valencian Community (Valencia airport, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport and Castellón-Costa de Azahar airport. Specifically, from Alicante, there will be an increase of ten more routes between the months of March, April, and May.

Ryanair, the Irish low-cost airline, will launch a total of five new routes in the coming months. Thus, starting in March, Ryanair will connect Alicante Elche airport with the Austrian city of Klagenfurt and the German region of Paderborn Lippstadt.

Starting in March, it will also be possible to travel to Belfast, the capital and largest city of Northern Ireland, and to the domestic destination, Santander. And in May, Ryanair will open a new connection with the Italian city of Turin.

Two cities in the Nordic countries will also have a new route to and from Alicante starting in April. The Norwegian airline will launch a connection to Stockholm Skavsta, serving the capital of Sweden, and another to the Norwegian city of Haugesund. With Norwegian you can also travel to Aalborg, a spectacular city in northern Denmark.

In May, Niceair will open a route with Iceland, and it will be possible to fly from Alicante to the north of this idyllic country, specifically to the city of Akureyri. Also in May, the German airline Condor will link the cities of Alicante and Düsseldorf by air.