



You will remember that back in June 2021, we shared our desperate plight to find a new home for our cattery. We set up a GoGetFunding page – Our Future In Your Hands – a simple way for people to donate to our campaign to help with the relocation of our cats (and some of the dogs who share an adjoining piece of land). So far, we have gratefully received donations of £1,585.

The exciting news is that we have been offered some land on which to build a new Cattery and Kennels and now comes the extra cost and hard work of building new sheds and erecting new fencing before we can relocate the animals to their new home. We will also relocate the rest of our dogs from their temporary kennels in Cartagena.

We will gratefully accept your donations, no matter how small, towards the relocation of our cats and dogs and the building of their new home.

Here is the link to our GoGetFunding page:

https://gogetfunding.com/save-a-life-today-2/

If you prefer to donate directly by transfer, our Caixa bank details are:

Relocation Fund ES50 2100 8231 4513 0034 0790

Thank you so much for your support!

APAH is an Animal Rescue Charity based in Pilar De La Horadada. Registered in the year 2000, APAH rescues abused and abandoned cats and dogs in and around the area and helps to find their forever homes.