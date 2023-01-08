



It always amuses me when somebody, most often a politician or an advertiser, wishes ‘best of luck to both teams’ in the lead-up to a big match. Both teams cannot experience ‘the best of luck’, because one team’s misfortune is the other’s good luck. Surely the message should be to congratulate both teams on reaching the final and ‘anticipate a great match.’ Sports commentators could truthfully commence every match report with; ‘I have good news – and I have bad news!’

That intro took longer than expected, because this article is not at all sports related. The point is though that I have good news – and I have bad news!

Tell anybody you ‘have good news and you have bad news and ask ‘which do you want first’, and that person will invariably answer with something like, ‘gimme the bad’; so that is what I shall do if you can stay on board for another few minutes.

First of all, if you haven’t heard already, breaking news is that Ireland has reached number 1 in the longevity stakes. Of 27 EU countries our life expectancy is the highest. What an achievement for this ‘great little country.’ Our population aged over 65 has increased by 36 per cent overall since 2012.

Furthermore, this age group is expected to double over the next 20 years, with the greatest proportional increase in the 85+ age group. Irish women are currently living on average to the age of 84, compared to 81 for men. (Yes, Lads, I do have my affairs in order!) I have also learned that Ireland is the top consumer of fruit and veg in the EU – and I wonder if there is a connection between the two findings.

‘Gimme the bad news’, I hear you holler. Well, the bad news is directed at you Facebooking fledglings and social media sucklings who are waiting for an inheritance. Not only will you have to wait longer for it; that is if there is anything left; but if we oldies have nothing left, you will all have to contribute more to keep us alive!

The good news speaks for itself. The longer we are around the better the chances of being there for more special occasions – like Westmeath winning a Leinster Senior Hurling title!

Whilst most people in this country will be living longer going forward, it is worth mentioning that there were always exceptional people who lived to be an extraordinary old age. Nancy Stewart from Clonard was one such wonderful example.

Mrs Stewart went to her eternal reward in 2020 at the remarkable age of 107 – being Ireland’s oldest person before her death. Nancy was always an exceptional person, whom I knew well more than 50 years ago. I now regret that I didn’t call to see her over the years. Her lovely daughter, Olive, was our bridesmaid.

Nancy’s granddaughter and Olives’s daughter, Louise Coughlan, has published a can’t-leave-down book chronicling Nancy’s life in her own words. Louise cocooned with her granny during Covid lockdown and ‘interviewed’ her almost every day. The resulting chats make for a very readable book entitled; ‘Granny Nancy.’

Spain’s oldest man died a few weeks ago. Antonio Alvarado was 110 years old. That is extraordinary by any standards, but perhaps even more amazing is the fact that Antonio was living with three of his brothers … wait for it: Isaac is 100, Emilio 95 and baby Luis just turned 90! Longevity, like a lot of other things does run in families – or as my eccentric old Uncle Paddy once told me about a family; ‘ that crowd could live as long as they liked!’

Because people are living longer – with life expectancy having tripled over the course of human history; concern is often expressed that there will be fewer workers and more people not working. This could have implications for our economy and potentially the HSE.

I don’t see it like this at all. The answer is to stop forcing people to retire from work while they are very often in their prime. Healthy older people can be the greatest asset to the workforce; especially at a time when job positions are difficult to fill. Let those who wish to retire ride off into the sunset, whilst the born workers be allowed to continue in a productive role. By working longer, these people will be healthier, happier, better off – and as a result, live even longer!

As we have written here previously, my generation has an extra generation of living that was unknown to previous generation. The secret is to be grateful for such a blessing and to make the most of it every day and in every way.

‘I have good news and I have bad news:’ Both my great-grandmothers lived to be over 100!

Don’t Forget

After all, the high cost of living seems unimportant when we consider all of life’s fringe benefits.